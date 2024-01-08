St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Function centre plan for former Rockdale bank

By Jim Gainsford
January 8 2024 - 5:30pm
The plan calls for the redevelopment of 481 Princess Highway (centre) from a former bank building into a versatile function centre.
The former ANZ bank building at Rockdale would become a function centre.

