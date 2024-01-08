Function centre plan for former Rockdale bank

The former ANZ bank building at Rockdale would become a function centre.
The $5.9 million development was lodged with Bayside Council on December 29, 2023.
It seeks approval for the redevelopment of 481 Princess Highway, Rockdale from a former bank building into a versatile function centre.
It would hold up to 172 people and operate from 7am to midnight seven days a week.
This includes 52 people on the ground floor and 120 on the first floor. There would be a fully-equipped equipped kitchen for event catering.
"The project involves renovating the existing structure and introducing an additional floor, addressing the community's demand for an adaptable venue suitable for events like birthdays, weddings, and gatherings," according to the DA's the Statement of Environmental Effects.
"The project not only envisions repurposing the building while preserving its architectural integrity but also holds the promise of positively impacting the local community and economic landscape.
"The renovation not only enhances the building's aesthetics but also significantly improves its functionality, with the new floor providing ample space for a variety of activities.
"Seeking approval for the change of use from a bank to a function centre aligns with the broader objective of revitalizing the area."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.