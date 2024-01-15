St George & Sutherland Shire Leadersport
St George & Sutherland Shire Leader's complete view of property
Home/Local Sport/Local Footy

Dan Stains reveals your own 'What Now'

John Veage
By John Veage
Updated January 15 2024 - 1:43pm, first published 11:26am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Former Cronulla footballer Dan Stains has written a book leading the reader on a path to reveal their own What Now. Picture John Veage
Former Cronulla footballer Dan Stains has written a book leading the reader on a path to reveal their own What Now. Picture John Veage

Cronulla Sharks fans will remember Dan Stains as a no frills tough forward playing in the Jack Gibson era, originally from Toowoomba, he reached his peak in the 1989 season with appearances in Queensland's State of Origin side and selection for Australia on the NZ tour.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
John Veage

John Veage

Photographer/Journalist

Thirty five year photographer for Fairfax -former NSW Chief Photographer for FCN and now Photo Journalist for the St George and Sutherland Shire Leader in southern Sydney.Official photographer for Cycling Australia (20 years) Official photographer for Surf Life Saving Australia (30 years) Founding Life Member of Cronulla Boardriders Club and Life Member of Surfing Sutherland Shire among other things.

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.