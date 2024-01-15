Dan Stains reveals your own 'What Now'

Cronulla Sharks fans will remember Dan Stains as a no frills tough forward playing in the Jack Gibson era, originally from Toowoomba, he reached his peak in the 1989 season with appearances in Queensland's State of Origin side and selection for Australia on the NZ tour.
He now owns a personal training studio on the Sunshine Coast and surprisingly has written a book 'What now' to help people through times of change.
What Now is not a how-to manual; it's an entertaining and humbling account of how he recreated himself after being unceremoniously sacked from the coaching job he had dreamed about as a teenager.
It tells the story of how a barefoot boy from the bush went on to play State of Origin, represent Australia and achieve his dream of being a Head Coach, leading the London Broncos alongside Sir Richard Branson onto the hallowed turf of Wembley Stadium.
After losing his father at the age of three and then his sister while at school, it wasn't until his sporting career wound down that he realised there was a lack of "inner peace" in his life.
"Mum was left to raise six kids on a dairy farm that wasn't making any money. We didn't have anything."
Stains said when he got to Cronulla it felt like home.
"I felt right at home at the Sharks and I was truly blessed to be influenced by people like Jack Gibson, John Hills (Aussie Duct) and the Cronulla Sharks Football Club."
Stains captained the club in the absence of Andrew Ettingshausen during the early 1990s before seeing out his Sydney career with the Sydney Tigers. Stains ventured to England in 1997 and played for the London Broncos before being sacked as the club's coach in June 1999.
Stains told the ABC that there's a lot said about mental health awareness and mindfulness these days, but it can be pretty painful to go through.
"That's what this book has been about for me; going through a process and coming out the other end. It brought plenty of tears to my eyes, but it really was healing.
"Being lucky enough to have a reasonable career in footy and meeting lots of famous people throughout the world, one thing I've seen is that a lot of those people are as messed up as everyone else, and probably more so in some cases.
"Sometimes it's that adversity that drives them and their egos to pursue their ambition." he said
Stains reflects on his quest and the lessons he uncovered on his journey, leading the reader on a path to reveal their own What Now-he found the door to change is by simply loving all of life, especially yourself, and the rest takes care of it self.
Available at : Amazon.com
