2024 Fin Swimming nationals at San Souci

The Australian Finswimming Championships will be held at the Sans Souci Leisure Center on February 24.
It is an unusual swimming spectacle but more than 30 athletes from different states and countries will compete in the various disciplines of finswimming, such as surface, apnea, bi-fins and relay.
With use of the mono fin it is a much faster sport than conventional swimming and is growing in popularity around the world.
It's been called the Formula One of swimming sports
Viktoriia Halyska who lives in St George is the finswimming NSW representative and one of the organisers of the event said they as a sport wanted to reach a wider audience and raise awareness for their sport.
Viktoriia who came from the Ukraine two years ago said it's not the biggest sport in Europe but there is a world titles held every year.
"When I immigrated I thought I had to do something so I looked around couldn't find any finswimming and started playing Under Water Rugby for the Sydney Stingrays. They encouraged me to get my coaching certificates and now I am organising the Australian titles," she said
"I went to the 2023 Australian Titles on the Gold Coast broke four Australian records and won five gold medals.
"Because it's a new sport in Australia it's easy to pick up and get involved. We also qualified four swimmers for the world masters - this year we aim to qualify some open competitors."
The championship aims to promote finswimming as a sport and to showcase participants skills and talents.
Artem is another Ukrainian who immigrated seven years ago and said he didn't pick up the sport until he came to Australia.
"I used to play basketball and found the finswimming is really good for increasing lower body strength. It's much faster than normal swimming and easier to swim with fins," he said
Finswimming is an underwater sport consisting of four techniques involving swimming with the use of fins either on the water's surface using a snorkel with either monofins or bifins or underwater with monofins either by holding your breath or using scuba equipment.
The sport's first world championship was held in 1976 in Europe but it also has been featured at the World Games as a trend sport since 1981 and last year it was included in the Australian Masters Games held in Adelaide.
There are different finswimming techniques- surface finswimming is swimming on the surface of the water using a mask, snorkel, and monofins.
Apnoea finswimming is underwater swimming in a swimming pool using a mask, monofin and holding your breath and Bi-fins is swimming on the surface of the water with mask, snorkel and a pair of fins using an overarm swimming style.
