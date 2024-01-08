Update: Mercedes destroyed in deliberately lit fire at Hurstville

An investigation is underway after a car was destroyed by fire at Hurstville overnight in the second incident at the location in recent days.
Just before midnight (Monday, 8 January, 2024), emergency services were called to Barnards Avenue, Hurstville, following reports of a car fire.
Officers from St George Police Area Command attended and found a white Mercedes convertible well alight.
Fire and Rescue NSW extinguished the blaze; however, the car was destroyed.
Neighbours heard a loud bang and came outdoors to see the car ablaze.
A family was asleep inside the house at the time. No-one was injured.
The house sustained minor damage to the garage door and the second storey bedroom window.
A second car parked adjacent was slightly damaged by fire.
Police established a crime scene and have commenced inquiries into the fire, which is believed to be deliberately lit.
As inquiries continue, detectives are attempting to establish if the incident is linked to another suspicious fire at the home last week.
About 1am on Friday (5 January, 2024), the white Mercedes was set alight in the driveway.
The fire self-extinguished and only caused minor damage to the vehicle.
As the investigation continues, anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
