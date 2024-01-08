St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Update: Mercedes destroyed in deliberately lit fire at Hurstville

Updated January 9 2024 - 3:01pm, first published 9:10am
An investigation is underway after a car was destroyed by fire at Hurstville overnight in the second incident at the location in recent days.

