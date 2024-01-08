Man arrested after attempted armed robberies at Ramsgate and Beverly Hills

A man has been arrested in relation to a attempted armed robberies in St George.
Around midnight (Tuesday, 9 January ,2024), a man allegedly entered a licensed venue on Rocky Point Road, Ramsgate, where he unsuccessfully demanded cash and fled the scene.
Around 1am that morning, police were called to a licensed venue on King Georges Road, Beverly Hills, after a man ineffectively demanded cash, before stealing a packet of cigarettes and running out of the venue.
Around 20 minutes later, police were called to a licensed venue on Haldon Street, Lakemba, after a man futilely demanded cash from staff, before he left in a vehicle.
Just before 2am, police were called to a licensed venue on King Georges Road, Wiley Park, after a man threatened staff with a screwdriver, stole a sum of cash, and fled in a white utility.
Shortly afterwards, officers from Campsie Police Area Command and Traffic and Highway Patrol stopped the white utility on Kathleen Street, Wiley Park.
With the assistance of the Dog Unit, a 28-year-old man was arrested and taken to Campsie Police Station where he is assisting police with inquiries.
Crimes scene were established and detectives attached to St George and Campsie Police Area Commands have commenced inquiries into the incidents.
Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au. Information is treated in strict confidence. The public is reminded not to report information via NSW Police social media pages.
