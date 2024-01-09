Operation Backpack at Southgate gives needy families back-to-school essentials

Southgate Sylvania is again partnering with the St Vincent de Paul Society to assist local families who are experiencing financial hardship acquire back-to-school essentials.
Operation Backpack urges the community to donate school requisites, such as backpacks, pencil cases, glue, lunchboxes, drink bottles, pencils and stationery items by placing them in a collection box located near Millers, next to the travelators.
Donations will be distributed to local families in need prior to the start of the school year by volunteers from St Vincent de Paul Society.
Operation Backpack will run until Sunday January 21.
St Vincent de Paul Society NSW chief executive Yolanda Saiz said the initiative would help many children receive a fair start as they begin a new school year.
"We are seeing great pressure placed on families as the cost-of-living crisis continues to impact more and more Australians," she said.
"Operation Backpack will help to alleviate some of this strain as these generously donated items are distributed to children and families in need across our local communities."
Southgate Sylvania community marketing manager Donna Godwin said, "We hope our community will once again rally together to support Operation Backpack. No item is too small".
