Former Sutherland Shire politician Dennis Porter passes away

Dennis Porter, a former Cronulla resident who was heavily involved in Sutherland Shire politics in the 1970s, passed away just before Christmas at 82.
Mr Porter was born in Sans Souci in 1941 and attended Hurstville Boys High where he became the inaugural school captain in 1958 when the school transitioned from an Intermediate High school to a Leaving Certificate High school
He was a teacher at De La Salle College, Caringbah from 1968 to the mid 1970's.
Mr Porter was elected to Sutherland Shire Council in 1974 and in 1976 opened the Cronulla Bookshop. He was reelected to the council in 1976.
In 1978, Mr Porter successfully challenged the sitting state MP for Cronulla, Ian Griffith, for Liberal Party preselection.
Mr Griffith had been the local member since 1959 when the seat was created.
Mr Porter was defeated by Labor candidate Mike Egan in what was known as "the Wranslide". Mr Egan went on to become NSW Treasurer.
Mr Porter continued a career in education becoming a marketing manager for a business college in the city before opening his own agency business in George street Sydney.
He was recognised as a pioneer in the marketing of educational placements for overseas students in Australian schools, colleges and universities. These institutions now rely heavily on overseas students for funding.
Mr Porter travelled extensively to Indonesia, Thailand and the Philippines .
At the time of his death, Mr Porter was a resident in Blue Mountains nursing home. He is survived by his brother and sister.
