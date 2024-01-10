St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Former Sutherland Shire politician Dennis Porter passes away

Murray Trembath
By Murray Trembath
Updated January 10 2024 - 4:23pm, first published 2:18pm
Dennis Porter.
Dennis Porter, a former Cronulla resident who was heavily involved in Sutherland Shire politics in the 1970s, passed away just before Christmas at 82.

