$49 million apartment block plan for Coles Ramsgate site

JG
By Jim Gainsford
January 9 2024 - 12:30pm
A $49 million plan will see redevelopment of 277 The Grand Parade, Ramsgate as a residential block with 44 apartments.
A new plan for the redevelopment of the Coles site at Ramsgate has been lodged with Bayside Council.

