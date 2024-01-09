$49 million apartment block plan for Coles Ramsgate site

A new plan for the redevelopment of the Coles site at Ramsgate has been lodged with Bayside Council.
The $ 49,706,049 project involves the demolition of existing structures and construction of a ground-floor supermarket, first-floor food and beverage retail outlet, and four levels of residential comprising of 44 apartments.
There would also be three levels of basement car parking.
The DA for the site at 277 The Grand Parade, was lodged on December 22, 2023.
Further details have yet to be published on the Bayside Council website.
It is the latest plan for the site.
In August, 2022 a DA was lodged for the site for a $78 million, seven-storey development with a 104-room hotel, a Coles supermarket and basement parking for 204 cars.
The site has a B4 mixed use zoning with a 20-metre higher limit, or about five to six storeys.
