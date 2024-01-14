Lee claims title

St George Sailing Club played host last week to the 13 and 16ft Skiff Australian Sailing Titles with local boat Southerly taking the 16ft title.
It was the first time the St George Sailing Club had won the Australian 16ft Skiff title since Otis won in 1997-98 and Skipper Sarah Lee became the first female in the event's 102-year history to claim the national crown with her crew of Keagan York and Kurt Warner.
In a big fleet there were 58 crews in the 9 round 16ft competition and 30 starters in the 13fters which lit up Botany Bay when the boats had spinnakers flying.
It was a perfect start for the home club with Sarah Lee, skippering the 16ft Southerly winning the first heat - in a time of 1:19:31 with clubmate Lee Knapton sailing on Noakes finishing in eighth.
Lee said the first few races were held in a 15-20 knot northerly and were literally sprint races before the wind went south.
"It's every skiff sailor's dream to win," she said.
"The key to winning it is to just be in the top five for every race and that's what we've aimed to do all along."
Race 2 was a good result for multiple Australian Skiff Champion Knapton who finished in second place with Southerly just off the pace and couldn't back up their first effort finishing 15th.
The next day's racing saw Southerly bounce back and finish in fifth less than a minute behind the heat winner and leaving them sitting in second spot behind Manly's five time world champion and Olympic Gold medalist skipper Nathan Wilmot.
After three races sailed there were three different winners and the competition was still very open.
Race 4 and 5 were held in a blustery southerly with a race start in the upper reaches of Botany Bay near the airport runway and Race 4 saw a top 10 finish but in the all important 5th Southerly kept at it finishing in third.
It was another needed victory in Race 6 and then the crew put on a complete show finishing with two second placings on the regatta's penultimate race day before a final victory to take the flag for the Botany Bay club-Manly's Wilmot finishing in second place.
The 13ft skiffs Australian Championship was won by Manly's CyberTechGroup.org skiff with Theo Franklin and Coby Napper.
