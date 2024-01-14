St George & Sutherland Shire Leadersport
Lee claims title

Updated January 15 2024 - 1:05pm, first published 9:49am
Southerly Skipper Sarah Lee became the first female in the event's 102-year history to claim the national crown with her crew of Keagan York and Kurt Warner. Picture John Veage
St George Sailing Club played host last week to the 13 and 16ft Skiff Australian Sailing Titles with local boat Southerly taking the 16ft title.

