Safety issues addressed during temporary closure of Cronulla mall playground

Sutherland Shire Council says "minor modifications" have been made to equipment in the new Cronulla mall playground following a safety audit.
The playground was closed temporarily, but reopened earlier this week.
A council spokeswoman said "a small number of concerns raised by members of the public regarding the safety of new playground equipment" were addressed.
"Council decided to temporarily close this playground to enable a detailed safety assessment to be undertaken and minor maintenance works to be carried out," she said.
"Following the completion of some minor modifications to equipment by contractors attached to the project, the playground was reopened to the public earlier this week.
"Council takes seriously its role in supporting the safety of our community and all those who may use this equipment and will continue to work with contractors to ensure any further safety concerns are addressed as needed.
"Contractors are scheduled to commence the next stage of work in the coming months, with the installation of sunshades over the new playground equipment and the addition of permanent street furniture when they become available."
In the week before Christmas, the Leader passed on to the council a resident's report of an issue with the mini trampolines.
"While waiting for my grandchildren to have a turn, the child who was already bouncing slipped over and his legs disappeared, almost to the knees, into the gap between the mat and the rubber surround," the resident said.
"During each bounce, quite a large gap opens up round the edges. His legs were caught in the now closed gap. He was distressed and it was quite difficult to extract his legs. The main damage was to his sandles. He appeared shaken but not scarred."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.