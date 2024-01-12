St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Safety issues addressed during temporary closure of Cronulla mall playground

Murray Trembath
Murray Trembath
January 12 2024 - 4:27pm
The mall playground was closed during a safety audit. Picture by Chris Lane
Sutherland Shire Council says "minor modifications" have been made to equipment in the new Cronulla mall playground following a safety audit.

Journalist

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news.

