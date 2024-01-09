Local community 'baffled' by penalty for spearing of Blue Groper at Oak Park

Fines totalling $800 handed to a spearfisherman, who killed a protected Blue Groper at Oak Park, have been condemned as "minuscule".
The fish is thought likely to be the groper known as Gus, who was loved by local divers.
Cronulla resident Tenille Piek, who told the Leader in May 2023 how she and her scuba diving family had swum with Gus at Oak Park for more than 30 years, said "locals are baffled" by the penalty.
Ms Piek said the Fisheries Compliance Enforcement Policy stated enforcement action would be "fair, equitable and proportionate".
"How will this minuscule fine assist in deterring the next person from committing the same heartbreaking act?" she asked.
Angry locals confronted the spearfisherman when he emerged from the water and paraded the dead fish about 5pm on Saturday December 30.
Blue Gropers are a protected species and it is illegal to spear them, with a maximum penalty of $22,000 or six months' jail available.
Spearfishing is also banned from near the southern end of the Oak Park rock pool to the entrance of, and all around, Port Hacking. New signs were erected only a few weeks earlier.
Police issued the 26-year-old offender with a $500 fine for taking the Groper without the use of a rod and line or hand line, and NSW Fisheries officers later imposed an extra $300 penalty for taking a fish with a spear in waters closed to spearfishing.
A spokeswoman for the Department of Primary Industries (DP) said, "The person of interest showed significant remorse for their actions during the interview with NSW Fisheries officers".
"It was the person of interest's first fisheries offence," she said. "Fisheries officers also provided the person of interest with education and awareness material.
A police statement said officers from Marine Area Command, responded to calls about the incident and spoke with a man at the scene.
"The fish was not located by police and is believed to have been returned to the water," the statement said.
Ms Piek said stricter enforcement of existing laws and regulations was required.
"These incidents have been occurring on weekends when there is no presence of rangers or inspectors," she said.
"Understandably, this is costly. If it is not a feasible option, there should be signs that are more visible and specific to Oak Park.
"It has also been recommended the boundary of the 'no spear zone' be moved from Glaisher Point to the rock pool at Shelly Beach."
Ms Piek said she was sure most people were now aware Blue Gropers were "more than just a fish".
"The local community has experienced a tragic loss and ask for an apology from the individual," she said.
"When done correctly, spearfishing is an ecologically sustainable method.
"If you have a licence and access to the equipment and gear, it is your responsibility to be educated and held accountable for any infringement.
"Plan your dive, know where you can and cannot spear and have a plan of what you are going to take."
Ms Piek said anyone, including young children, could learn more about the fascinating Gropers by reading Tim Winton's book Blueback - "the story of a massive Groper who has become a symbol of the ocean's power and beauty and the exploration of the relationship between humans and the natural world, and the need for conservation and environmentalism".
