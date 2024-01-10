There is still time to see a major gallery attraction

One of the most popular exhibitions of the year at Hazelhurst Gallery Gymea is closing on January 21.
Art Rules is an annual celebration of works by local HSC students, who graduated in 2023. This year's exhibition showcases works by 20 recent graduates from high schools across St George and Sutherland Shire.
These young talented artists examined a variety of themes including personal identity, cultural heritage and art history through drawing, painting, photography, sculpture and digital media.
Sutherland Shire Mayor Carmelo Pesce said he was amazed at the incredible calibre of work. "Every year, it is so great to see the talent and creativity of our local students showcased as they explore the issues that have inspired them," he said.
"This exhibition in an incredible opportunity to see artworks by students at the start of their development as artists - I'd encourage local art lovers to get out and see these fantastic works by some passionate young people who have a bright future of creativity ahead of them."
In the painting, May I join you for dinner at Chicago's? Inaburra School's Skye Eder reminds the viewer of historical female artists long deserving greater recognition.
"As a young female artist, I find it unnerving that only four per cent of the modern artists featured in the Metropolitan Museum of Art are women," she said. "Inspired by this, my work, an ode to Judy Chicago's work The Dinner Party, serves as a visual narrative that assembles women artists from different eras. By presenting them as a unified and essential force, their artistic voices are given a platform to resonate and be appreciated."
St George Christian School student Annabelle Liew's sculptural work Untold Identity explores the artist's heritage.
"Composing a combination of broken and re-assembled found objects, handmade ceramic dumplings and faux rice, the sculptural work seeks to reflect my true cultural identity that has once been hidden, and now ready to be rejoiced and accepted," she said.
Kirrawee High School's Maeve Keene's painting, combined with wood burning pale blue and gold (after Streeton), depicts the Australian landscape.
"I have depicted the power and beauty of the Australian landscape with the interplay of transient colour and atmosphere and its ability to evoke memories through emotion," she said. "My work has been greatly influenced by family holidays spent camping in the Australian landscape as a child. I love Arthur Streeton's representation of colour and light shown through his words, 'Nature's scheme of colour in Australia is blue and gold'.
In the painting Home How I Remember It, Engadine High School student Hanna Liszka explored their Eastern European heritage and country of birth, Poland.
"I chose to portray varying aspects of my culture, from the simplicities of childhood memories to the cultural magnificence I could never experience," she said. "The artwork has allowed me to delve into various aspects of my distant homeland, including its dreary industrial areas and breathtaking mountain views. Through my work, I channel my longing and admiration for this distant yet personal part of my identity while addressing the collective experience of a shared culture."
