E-scooters are arriving in Kogarah, bringing change for all

Beam's e-scooter riders have taken over 11 million trips across Australia, and now they're arriving on the streets of Kogarah on, Wednesday, January 10.
Whilst we already have shared e-bike operations in the Sydney CBD, this marks metro Sydney's first e-scooter trial.
We know that e-scooters are new to metro Sydney, and will be investing in technology, rider and
community education to ensure the safe integration of e-scooters on the roads.
As with any new mode of transport, community members may have questions about how shared e-scooters will operate in Kogarah. And that's understandable - embracing a new vehicle on our streets is something many of us have never had to do.
Beam has a strong emphasis on safety, with investment in technology to monitor operations and nip reckless behaviour in the bud. Our investment in education is not only for our riders, but the broader community.
We'll be bringing our latest e-scooter to Kogarah, featuring industry-leading geofencing capabilities, audio alerts, and safety education for every Beam rider. Our state-of-the-art GPS navigation system controlling each e-scooter is constantly updated with new 'no ride' and 'slow' zones, automatically adjusting the speed of each vehicle. It's called 'geofencing' and it is an important tool in keeping e-scooters out of certain locations.
For example, the advanced technology behind our e-scooters allow us to automatically control the speed of e-scooters within certain areas, block rider access to other areas such as high foot-traffic or pedestrian-only streets, and detect and correct rider behaviour as it happens.
Beam's AI-powered Pedestrian Shield technology will be integrated into its e-scooter feet, incorporating road surface detection for better rider and pedestrian safety.
With Pedestrian Shield, Beam's e-scooters will accurately and reliably identify whether the vehicle is travelling on footpaths, streets or bike lanes, enabling Beam to educate riders on safe riding in and around the city, by providing specific in-trip and post-trip feedback.
To maintain city amenity, our virtual parking docks utilise technology and GPS to direct riders to
appropriate parking spots. When riders finish their ride, we ask them to take a photo so we know it is parked safely.
We are committed to making our purple Beam fleet as safe as possible and are constantly adding new features to improve the experience. Our e-scooters in Kogarah will feature mobile phone holders, auditory
alerts, a warning bell, a double kick-stand for anti-tipping, triple brakes, and a Bluetooth-locked helmet with every e-scooter.
Safety is our top priority, with our flagship rider education and enforcement program, the Beam Safe Academy, to be introduced to the region This involves comprehensive in-app and online rider education, and technology to take action against improper riding. Our three strikes policy ensures those doing the wrong thing are barred from our platform.
In particular, our locally-based team will be emphasising proper helmet use. A helmet must be worn with every trip, and our team will be regularly sanitising the provided helmets to ensure they are ready for your trip.
If a rider does the wrong thing, we already know a fair bit about them. Every e-scooter has its own QR code which means every e-scooter can be tracked and monitored 24/7, with us knowing who the registered rider is at any moment. This assists us and the police with tracking down riders not doing the right thing.
It also assists our local marshals who we employ to know where each e-scooter is at all times so they can clean it, swap new batteries, pick up e-scooters, which have fallen over and assist riders with their queries. Our marshal team are local residents who understand the region best, ensuring the e-scooter operations run smoothly.
Incidents of vandalism or bad behaviour are rare, but in the event that these occur, we investigate every single report made through our 24/7 customer service channels to ensure the actions of some don't ruin a good experience for others.
We're excited about the introduction of shared micromobility in Kogarah, and the potential for it to support modal shift to sustainable transport.
We're committed to bringing the latest in micromobility technology to the region, and are looking forward to working alongside the Georges River Council and the local community to make this trial a success.
