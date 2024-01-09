St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
E-scooters are arriving in Kogarah, bringing change for all

By By Tom Cooper, General Manager Anz for Beam
Updated January 9 2024 - 2:21pm, first published 2:13pm
Beam's e-scooter riders have taken over 11 million trips across Australia, and now they're arriving on the streets of Kogarah on, Wednesday, January 10.

