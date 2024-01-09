'Token' changes proposed to ex-Caringbah High School site development

The 12-year saga of the former Caringbah High School site development has taken another twist, with further amendments proposed.
Local residents who objected to earlier plans were advised four weeks before Christmas of the proposed changes and given until January 8 to submit feedback. Following complaints, the date was extended by a week.
The NSW Land and Environment Court commissioner will make another visit to the Willarong Road site and conduct a public hearing on March 26, with a decision expected soon after.
Resident Angie Wilcock said direct neighbours and others in the local community did not think the 15 amendments did anything to overcome the main concerns of population density and pedestrian and traffic congestion.
"Apartment numbers have been reduced by 38 - a token attempt to address a major issue of overpopulation on this site," she said.
"There will still be 648 studio, one-bedroom, two-bedroom, three-bedroom and four-bedroom apartments, housing an estimated 1500 people.
"The adjacent bowling club development, which is well and truly underway, will have 244 apartments, bringing the total on both sites to 892 apartments.
"We already have 515 medium/high density dwellings along our 550 metre street, with about 1000 residents. These new developments will increase the population to about 2500.
"The 1000 students attending Caringbah High School add to pedestrian and vehicle movements."
The saga began when the Education Department sold the surplus school land for about $20 million in 2012.
In 2020, after initial development plans were refused, the land owner successfully appealed to the Land and Environment Court.
An application followed in 2022 to "upsize" the project to 686 units by adding 243 more apartments to the court-approved plans.
When the application was refused by a planning panel, an appeal was lodged with the Land and Environment Court, where the matter remains.
Ms Wilcock said one of the amendments confirmed access would be given to properties on Taren Point Road.
"The as yet to be developed properties (known as 5A) will require entry and exit only from Willarong Road, as RMS will not permit access any other way," she said.
"No-one yet knows how these sites will be developed, but they are zoned R4 high density, so potentially there could be any number of future apartments approved across these sites.
"Add to this the recent closure of right-hand turn traffic from Kingsway to Banksia Road / Denman Avenue, with all traffic being funnelled along Willarong Road.
"Residents in Willarong Road and neighbouring Dianella Street welcome new housing on this site - and acknowledge the need - but approving this over-sized, over-height, over-populated, bulky and out-of character development is unthinkable.
"Willarong Road will become nothing more than a ghetto - too many people, too many cars, not enough spaces to park your car on the street, an inability to move safely around the neighbourhood - whether on foot or in a car - and a loss of freedom and sense of well-being.
"We deserve better".
