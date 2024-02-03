One family's take on Elouera surf clinic: 'Hugely enjoyable, accessible, purposeful'

A Caringbah family has summed up feedback received by Elouera Surf Life Saving Club after staging a school holidays surfing clinic for the fortieth year.
A total of 258 children took part in the clinic, which involved 120 volunteers and has been sponsored by Tradies club for more than two decades.
"Congratulations and thank you to Elouera Surf Life Saving Club for hosting the Tradies 40th Surf Awareness Clinic last week," Jennifer Taylor said in a letter to the Leader.
"The planning, consideration and effort that went into the clinic resulted in a hugely enjoyable, accessible and purposeful school holiday activity.
"Thank you to the club, organisers, volunteers and sponsors for coming together to create a truly memorable experience for some very grateful children!
"Our most sincere appreciation, from the Taylor family."
The clinic for children aged seven to 12 was run over five days from Monday January 8, between 8.45am and midday.
Children from all over southern Sydney were taught the basics of surf safety, including surf swimming, body boarding, nipper board riding, with in-surf and theory sessions on the beach.
Elouera surf club committee member Basil Lewis and schoolteacher and former surf champion Robert Chapman initiated the event, and continue to be involved 42 years later (it couldn't be held for two years due to the pandemic).
Mr Lewis said more than 12,000 children had taken part over the four decades, gaining knowledge and a sense of achievement, boosting their self-esteem and confidence, which helped them stay safe around the water at the time and in the future.
Mr Lewis said the volunteers, who were all from Elouera SLSC, filled roles such as age managers, instructors and providing water safety.
"As well as water events, we ran excellent theory and video sessions per age group of both boys and girls and as each year, with the focus on rips, currents and wave types, with an emphasis on not panicking if they are caught in a rip and backed up by our memory jogger of 'Rip Rule Stay Cool'."
The clinic was initially sponsored by the Otis elevator company and was called the Otis/Robert Chapman Surf Awareness Clinic.
Chapman was a NSW State and National Surf and Iron Man champion.
When Otis withdrew from sponsoring the clinic after 15 years, Tradies stepped in.
The clinic will be held against in January 2025.
