Hundreds support return of Bayside Christmas trees

More than 500 people have signed a petition on change.org to bring back the traditional Bayside Council Christmas trees for the next festive season.
Last Christmas, Bayside Council replaced its traditional green Christmas trees with giant Christmas baubles as part of the decorations installed across the local government area.
The council said its traditional Christmas trees had reached their end of life.
The decision angered one Ramsgate resident.
"For many years it's been a family tradition to go with my adult children and grandchildren to visit the Christmas tree display in Alfred Street and take photos, as do many other families," said the resident, who did not want to be named.
Members of the Bayside Ward 5 Residents Group have organised a petition to present to council for them to consider returning the traditional Christmas tree decorations for this year.
More than 300 people signed the petition in the first 24 hours. There were more than 500 signatures as of January 9 and the petition organisers are aiming for 1,000.
"Our Christmas trees are more than just decorations; they symbolise unity, joy, and community spirit," the petition states.
Residents can show their support for the return of our Christmas trees by signing the petition. Councillor Paul Sedrak and Mayor Bill Saravinovski will, raise the matter at the next Bayside Council meeting.
"The Mayor Bill Saravinovski and I, are committed to bring back for the residents of Bayside the beloved and cherished Christmas Tree tradition, while increasing Christmas decorations around our town centres," Cr Sedrak said.
"But we need the support through this petition of getting the majority of councillors to agree, which we will present at the next Council meeting.
To sign the petition go to Sign the Petition post at the Bayside Ward 5 Residents Group.
