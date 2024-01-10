St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Hundreds support return of Bayside Christmas trees

JG
By Jim Gainsford
January 10 2024 - 11:30am
Bayside Council's traditional Christmas tree at Ramsgate during a previous festive season.
More than 500 people have signed a petition on change.org to bring back the traditional Bayside Council Christmas trees for the next festive season.

