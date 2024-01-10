Endangered Posidonia seagrass damage continuing to occur in Port Hacking

Posidonia is a slow growing sea grass when damaged and it can take decades for beds to repair. The DPI Factsheet notes "Seedlings take 2-3 years before producing rhizomes (which help anchor plants) and are thought to be vulnerable to physical disturbance from wave action, storms, currents and smothering during this time. Intact stands of Posidonia australis have the ability to grow quite rapidly, however if the growing tips of the rhizomes are damaged, the plants cease to establish lateral rhizome runners and are very slow to recover. For example, it can take up to 50 years to close a gap of 1m following damage to these tips."