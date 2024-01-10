Endangered Posidonia seagrass damage continuing to occur in Port Hacking

It has been another bad year for Port Hacking's endangered posidonia seagrass.
Under licence from SIMS (Sydney Institute of Marine Science) and their Operation Posidonia project, damaged posidonia plants that have been ripped up, mostly due to boating activities, were collected and/or counted for a replanting restoration project occurring in Sydney Harbour.
Unfortunately, not all of Port Hacking's damaged seagrass was able to go to the replanting project as there was just too much washing up on Deeban Spit beach for the project to keep up with. Wouldn't it be wonderful if instead of damaged sea grass being sent out to Sydney Harbour, we could do something to protect Port Hacking's sea grass?
On the 17th March 2023, while the dredge was operating, massive piles, including hundreds of posidonia shoots plus other cut seagrass varieties washed up on Deeban Spit beach in Port Hacking.
The posidonia beds had been weakened by the dredging so boating activities following the dredging resulted in whole plants continuing to wash up for months after the dredge had ceased operating.
The Department of Primary Industries, in their fact sheet, have identified a number of Conservation and Recovery actions for protecting posidonia one of which is "ensuring that dredging and reclamation activities do not directly or indirectly damage Posidonia australis beds".
It appears there was no oversight by DPI as to what was happening to the posidonia beds when the dredge came through for them to assess the damage occurring.
The seagrass loss in Port Hacking might only be the tip of the iceberg.
Will council's proposed zoning changes of waterways and environmental living and environmental management zones have further impact on Port Hacking's biodiversity?
How would council know as they have no local biodiversity study or strategy, no urban greening / tree canopy management strategy, no climate change strategy, no catchment and waterways (including stormwater management) strategy.
Their environment and sustainability strategy is dated 2012 and is irrelevant as it is so out of date. Their Environment Committee meets 'as required' and has no community representation. Council usually puts out for public comment to shire residents changes to space, but not these rezoning proposals. Bulldozed through in private session.
The science unit of council in 2023 suffered staff losses, including to secondment to other divisions and the Open Space Assets Unit has been disbanded, which will make it difficult for council to get on top of the missing strategies.
Posidonia is a slow growing sea grass when damaged and it can take decades for beds to repair. The DPI Factsheet notes "Seedlings take 2-3 years before producing rhizomes (which help anchor plants) and are thought to be vulnerable to physical disturbance from wave action, storms, currents and smothering during this time. Intact stands of Posidonia australis have the ability to grow quite rapidly, however if the growing tips of the rhizomes are damaged, the plants cease to establish lateral rhizome runners and are very slow to recover. For example, it can take up to 50 years to close a gap of 1m following damage to these tips."
Without seagrass then there are no nursery areas, feeding grounds and shelter for so many aquatic animals which form part of the biodiversity food chain, including food for the federally protected, critically endangered, migratory shorebirds.
Without seagrass being restored and the destruction stopped the sedimentation that dredging is trying to counter will continue to see sediment moving to fill in the holes created by the dredging. Seagrasses stabilise the sea floor and lessen water currents, resulting in a reduction of sedimentation while also assisting to maintain water quality.
If the seagrass beds in Simpsons Bay that were destroyed due to channel realignment and what is left of the seagrass beds along the river are not managed then a healthy ecosystem, rich in marine life is a thing of the past.
Many are mourning the loss of Gus the Groper due to the actions of one individual but without a healthy marine environment in Port Hacking, a new Gus doesn't have a habitat to grow in for future generations to enjoy.
Further information: https://www.dpi.nsw.gov.au/__data/assets/pdf_file/0007/635857/Endandgered-populations-of-Posidonia-australis.pdf
