Endangered Posidonia seagrass damage continuing to occur in Port Hacking

By By Julie Keating, Sutherland Shire Environmental Citizen of the Year 2022
January 10 2024 - 1:30pm
Piles of mixed seagrass, with the bright green being Posidonia, extending along the full length of western edge of Deeban Spit on 17th March 2023. Picture by Julie Keating
It has been another bad year for Port Hacking's endangered posidonia seagrass.

