Controversial Miranda mural in need of cosmetic surgery after storm damage

A controversial mural at Miranda is in need of repairs after a section was blown off during a recent storm.
The face of a woman in one of three poses lies upside down on the footpath next to the public art on the side of the Ferrari Formal Wear building in Karimbla Road, near the train station and Westfield complex.
The piece of fibreboard had covered an unused window.
In two of the poses in the mural, the woman is smoking and holding a glass.
The depiction led to a campaign four years ago to have the mural painted over because, it was claimed, it degraded women.
There was passionate debate on social media and online petitions for and against.
The building owner said at the time the mural had succeeded in deterring graffiti.
Previously, the wall was a graffiti hot spot.
The matter was even considered serious enough to be put to a vote at a meeting of Sutherland Shire Council in April 2021.
Councillors voted 8-4 against a motion, drawn up by political rivals Cr Kent Johns and Cr Barry Collier, seeking to have the mural painted over because of distress caused to women who had been victims of violence.
The motion stated "some distress is being felt by members of our community, particularly those impacted by traumatic events regarding violence against women".
It called on the council to "write to the owner of the building and respectfully request the mural be removed".
Cr Johns said residents found the mural "quite confrontational and is triggering with them some major issues".
"Being in the public domain and such a prominent location exacerbates that problem tenfold."
Cr Collier said the images were "demeaning, derogatory and completely insulting to women".
Cr Carmelo Pesce said the woman owner of the building did not find the artwork offensive and the head of a domestic violence community group told him she not think the mural represented that issue.
Cr Pesce said the mural subject "could have had a big night or been going to a fancy dress party".
Cr Carol Provan said, "You see worse on the street at Cronulla".
