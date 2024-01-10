Kogarah's purple people mover

Sydney's first council-led e-scooter trial kicked-off at Kogarah Town Square this morning.
A fleet of 60 purple Saturn 5 e-scooters are being launched in Kogarah by Australia and New Zealand micromobility company Beam.
The e-scooters will be available for hire from 5am to midnight, seven days a week, accessible via downloading the Beam app and scanning the QR code on the e-scooters.
The app-based service will feature pay-as-you-go rates ($1 to unlock and from $0.51 per minute to ride), and 'virtual docking' to protect local amenity.
Users can hire e-scooters and helmets and scoot to existing bus and train stations, St George Hospital, St George TAFE, Jubilee Stadium, community services and cafes in Kogarah Town Square.
The Saturn 5 e-scooters have GPS tracking, speed limiting technology, tip-resistant dual kickstands, front suspension, triple brakes, wireless charging phone holders, a bluetooth-locked helmet and swappable batteries.
The geofencing feature will ensure riders remain inside the approved e-scooter operational zones. When the e-scooter rider moves between zones with differing restrictions such as 'slow zones' and no parking zones,, speed is automatically slowed.
Beam's AI-powered Pedestrian Shield technology will be integrated into its e-scooter feet, incorporating road surface detection for better rider and pedestrian safety.
Beam's NSW Operations Manager, Ned Dale said, "We're excited to be bringing our purple e-scooter fleet to metro Sydney for the first time, giving residents and locals more options in how they travel around.
"Safety is our first priority, and we are committed to enforcing safe riding, in collaboration with the police.
"We invest in rider education, prevention and deterrence, but above all, even the safest e-scooter requires a safer rider, and we ask that people do the right thing - that means wear a helmet, follow the road rules."
Beam has a safety education and enforcement program available to educate riders on local riding rules and safe handling of e-scooters.
'The program includes:
Georges River Council Mayor Sam Elmir said, "We are eager to see results of usage and riders' feedback captured from Beam, and also feedback from residents and visitors through Council's Your Say community consultation which is now open.
"Public feedback will give us an understanding of the future viability with e-scooters in the Georges River area, and help inform the future of micro mobility in NSW.
"I'd like to remind people to ride safely and responsibility, to wear a helmet and abide by the rules."
