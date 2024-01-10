St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Home/News/Local News

Kogarah's purple people mover

JG
By Jim Gainsford
Updated January 10 2024 - 3:25pm, first published 2:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Sydney's first council-led e-scooter trial kicked-off at Kogarah Town Square this morning.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JG

Jim Gainsford

Reporter

Covering Georges River Council, Bayside Council and general news. For news tips contact me at jgainsford@theleader.com.au

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.