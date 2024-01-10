St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Historic Lydham Hall, Bexley to re-open on February 4

By Jim Gainsford
January 10 2024 - 4:00pm
Lydham Hall is one of the oldest homes in the St George area.
Historic Lydham Hall, Bexkey will reopen on Sunday, February 4 with a colourful day of celebrations.

