Historic Lydham Hall, Bexley to re-open on February 4

Historic Lydham Hall, Bexkey will reopen on Sunday, February 4 with a colourful day of celebrations.
Lydham Hall is one of the oldest homes in the St George area and the only building in the Bayside Local Government Area dedicated as a museum.
The grand sandstone house was built in the 1860s and was the home of noted naturalist David Stead and his daughter Christina, who would go on to become a highly respected writer.
The volunteer-run museum holds an extensive collection of furniture and objects owned by the St George Historical Society Inc.
The museum was closed 2020 while a new roof was put on the house, then Covid struck, and finally, the St George Historical Society committee had to negotiate a new agreement with Bayside Council .
After over 21 weeks of work from St George Historical Society Inc members , Lydham Hall is back to its full glory.
It will open at 11am on Sunday, February 4, 2024. Members of the public are welcome to visit at this time.
A children's tour will begin at 11.30am. There will be a limit of 15 children only on this once only tour. Children's activities will continue throughout the day as games such as quoits and table tennis as they can be played outside on the grass. They will be supervised.
Between 1.30pm to 3.30pm, the official re-opening proceedings will take place. This will begin with refreshments to the official guests.
At 2.15pm, The President of St George Historical Society Inc ,Wesley Fairhall will invite the Mayor of Bayside , Councillor Bill Saravinovski to address the gathering.
At 2.30pm , Wesley Fairhall will then speak. Then, Bob and Laurel Horton, Society members, who will be dressed in Victorian costume, will invite visitors to inspect the house .
There will be an afternoon tea for an additional cost, which will served until 3pm on the back verandah. This will include tea , coffee, fruit juice and limited cold drinks . In addition , scones , jam and cream, as well as gluten - free biscuits and brownies will be available .
Entry fees adults $8, adults $5 concession, $5 Secondary School students and children under 12 are free.
Check out St George Historical Society's Inc facebook page.
Email is stgeorge historical @gmail.co; and the mailing address is PO Box A 89 Arncliffe 2205.
