St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Home/News/Local News

Shire members of world-wide women's service organisation celebrate its centenary

Murray Trembath
By Murray Trembath
January 10 2024 - 4:58pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sutherland Inner Wheel Club members celebrate their organistion's centenary atSt Paul's Anglican Church, Gymea. Picture by Chris Lane
Sutherland Inner Wheel Club members celebrate their organistion's centenary atSt Paul's Anglican Church, Gymea. Picture by Chris Lane

Sutherland Shire members of one of the largest women's service organisations in the world have celebrated its centenary at a service at St Paul's Anglican Church, Gymea.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Murray Trembath

Murray Trembath

Journalist

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.