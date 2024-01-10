Shire members of world-wide women's service organisation celebrate its centenary

Sutherland Shire members of one of the largest women's service organisations in the world have celebrated its centenary at a service at St Paul's Anglican Church, Gymea.
Inner Wheel was founded on January 10, 1924 by Margaret Golding in Manchester UK.
Today there are more than 108,000 members throughout the world with over 4000 clubs in 104 countries, and represented at the United Nations.
Sutherland Inner Wheel Club consists of 28 members, a number of whom helped start the club almost 40 years ago.
"We are a very active group of women serving our community in many ways," the club says.
"Our membership are a very friendly diverse group of women from different backgrounds bringing wealth of knowledge with them, our ages ranging from early 60s to 90 years of age who participate in many outings and club events."
The club joins with the Rotary Clubs of Engadine, Sutherland, and Caringbah in manning the entrance gates at monthly markets to collect donations in buckets, which go to local charities, run a Devonshire Tea / Scone stand at the Shire Vintage and Collectables Fair and organise and patronise a yearly walk called 2 for 10, to raise much needed funds for Cord Blood Research, the organisation's national project.
Sutherland Inner Wheel members also stock the dry foods pantry at Orana Women's Health at Gymea, for those less fortunate on a monthly basis, and recently voted to continue to stock the pantry each month as the need increases, as well as to make a donation to Dandelion Support Network to purchase cots, prams and car seats.
The club also supports the Kodokoto Tailors program in Uganda, the organisation's international charity, in which women and girls sew garments to sell at the markets to learn to empower themselves and their craft.
"For a small group we always participate with a willingness to serve our community always encouraging our ideals of personal service and friendship and serve when and wherever there is a need," the club says."
Their objectives are "To promote true friendship, to encourage the ideals of personal service and to foster International understanding."
