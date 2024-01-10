Beverly Hills shopkeepers come up with own solutions to parking shortage

Frustrated with the loss of car spaces impacting their businesses, the shopkeepers of Tooronga Terrace Beverly Hills have come up with options to increase parking and have asked Georges River Council to investigate.
Beverly Hills resident Steven Carlisle said Beverly Hills is suffering badly from lack of parking.
The M5 East tolls, clearways and the compulsory acquisition of 110 spaces in Edgbaston Road car park have all added to parking pressures, he told the December 18 meeting of Georges River Council.
"There was a 70 per cent occupancy at Edgbaston Road car park and now we are not going to be able to use it because it will have a boom gate with an Opal card for access unlike Oatley which has no boom gate," he said.
"As a result, there are pressures on parking."
Seeing their businesses suffering, the shopkeepers have come up with solutions to create extra parking in Tooronga Terrace.
"We have identified where there could be extra parking in place without too much inconvenience to the public," Mr Carlisle said.
He was speaking in support of a Notice of Motion by Councillor Ben Wang calling for officers to investigate measures to improve the parking situation at Tooronga Terrace with the findings to be reported to a future Local Traffic Advisory Committee.
"Tooronga Terrace holds a strategic position at the north-eastern junction of the railway line and King Georges Road. This small business hub offers vital services to the residents of the north-eastern Beverly Hills area," Councillor Wang said.
"Consequently, customers frequenting local grocery stores, cafes, and hair salons require short-term parking, while daily commuters using the Beverly Hills train station need long-term parking," he said.
"Collaborating with local businesses and residents has been inspiring. We've explored various ideas together, recognising that while we await engineering investigations, several possibilities exist.
"Increasing available parking spaces is one option. By modifying the concrete slab, adjusting the security fence and changing the bus zone arrangement we could potentially create additional parking spaces. Each space is crucial.
"Another aspect involves a more balanced allocation between commuter and customer parking. The presence of four unlimited commuter parking spaces near the café suggests a potential shift toward prioritising customer parking.
"Enforcing parking regulations is crucial. Reports suggest frequent breaches of parking limits around Tooronga Terrace. Additionally, enhancing road safety along the narrow Wyanga Lane, where schoolchildren share the road with cars, is imperative.
"The Beverly Hills community has endured this parking issue for far too long. Loss of customers due to inadequate parking is a pressing concern. We now possess initiatives that could yield quick wins and alleviate long-term parking issues," he said.
Councillor Colleen Symington seconded the Motion and thanked Councillor Wang for bringing the issue to Council.
"I also would like to acknowledge Mr Carlisle's unwavering advocacy of the Beverly Precinct.
"Given the huge loss of parking it is vital that all Beverly Hills businesses are supported with other parking options to ensure the businesses remain open," she said.
"I am confident that our expert Traffic Engineers will find a supportive solution."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.