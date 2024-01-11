Gus may still be alive...'but that's not the point'

The Blue Groper, who was killed by a spearfisherman at Oak Park, may not be the fish known as Gus.
Wildlife documentary-maker David Ireland, who is credited with originally naming Gus in the 1980s, says the dead fish was smaller and lacked a distinctive scar near the tail, which resulted from an earlier spearfishing incident.
Tenille Piek, who told the Leader in May 2023 how she and her scuba diving family had swum with Gus at Oak Park for more than 30 years, saw a Blue Groper of similar size while diving in the area in the week following the December 30 spearing.
She was not able to see whether it had tail scarring, but believes the speculation on identity diverts from the main issue.
"It's hard for anyone to say for sure whether it was Gus that was killed," Ms Piek said on Thursday
"We as a community hope that this incident brings awareness to the matter and educates the people of NSW.
"Gus or not, an unlawful act was committed. If you have a license and access to the equipment and gear, it is your responsibility to be educated and held accountable for any infringement.
"Plan your dive! Know where you can and can not spear and have a plan of what you are going to take."
Ms Piek said Gus was the original large blue groper at Oak Park and the one killed was likely his offspring.
"Locals refer to all the gropers there as Gus," she said.
"The one killed most recently was one that had become very friendly with divers in the most recent years.
"This 'Gus' doesn't belong to anyone. He was part of the community and the Blue Gropers at Oak Park are iconic and a part of the local environment."
Meanwhile the State Opposition has called on the Minns government to take urgent action to better protect the Eastern Blue Groper, the state's marine emblem.
Shadow Minister for the Environment Kellie Sloane said, following the Oak Park spearing, three female Blue Gropers were killed by a spear fisher on the NSW South Coast near Jervis Bay.
"There is an urgent need for the NSW Government to invest in greater education campaigns, improve signage where spearfishing is occurring and review penalties to ensure they're a sufficient deterrent," she said.
"In NSW, the blue groper sits alongside the platypus and kookaburra as part of our state emblems; they reflect the unique and rich diversity of our environment."
