Bayside Council's Reconciliation Action Plan Working Group has organised a sunrise Flag Raising ceremony at Cook Park, Ramsgate Beach on Friday, January 26 to respectfully honour the survival of Australia's First Nations people and their culture.
The Wuri-Rise For Resilience Flag Raising Ceremony will include a Welcome to Country by Aunty Barb, and Smoking Ceremony by Dean Kelly.
The event is free to attend, registrations are essential.
Light refreshments will be available after the ceremony.
Details:
Date: Friday, 26 January 2024
Time: 6am
Location: Grand Parade, Ramsgate Beach - Cook Park
To register go to:
