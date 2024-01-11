St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Wuri-Rise For Resilience Flag Raising Ceremony

January 11 2024 - 11:35am
The Wuri-Rise For Resilience Flag Raising Ceremony will include a Welcome to Country by Aunty Barb, and Smoking Ceremony by Dean Kelly.
Bayside Council's Reconciliation Action Plan Working Group has organised a sunrise Flag Raising ceremony at Cook Park, Ramsgate Beach on Friday, January 26 to respectfully honour the survival of Australia's First Nations people and their culture.

