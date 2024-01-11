Weekdays closure of major road in Royal National Park to last six months

McKell Avenue, Waterfall will be closed on weekdays for about six months to restore the road back to two lanes following last year's weather events, which caused a landslide.
Transport for NSW said the road will be closed between 8pm Sunday and 8pm Friday from Sunday January 14 on a weekly basis until work is complete in mid-2024, weather and site conditions permitting.
McKell Avenue will reopen on weekends with a single lane under stop/start conditions.
During weekday closures, a detour will be in place with access to the Royal National Park and the communities of Maianbar and Bundeena via Farnell Avenue.
Motorists are asked to follow the directions of traffic controllers and signs.
Work will include drilling and pouring piles, line marking and signage installation, drain installation, and restoration or construction of guardrail and pavement.
There will be an increase in traffic movements, construction staff and signage while work takes place.
No work will take place on weekends or on public holidays without prior notification.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.