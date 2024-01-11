St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Weekdays closure of major road in Royal National Park to last six months

Murray Trembath
By Murray Trembath
January 11 2024 - 1:15pm
McKell Avenue, Waterfall will be closed on weekdays for about six months to restore the road back to two lanes following last year's weather events, which caused a landslide.

