Jetski high alert

"In 2023, the three local government areas with the highest rate of jetski non-compliance in New South Wales were Georges River with almost 200 offences, Sutherland Shire with over 150 offences and Bayside with 133 offences. Since the start of 2023 there have been eight incidents involving jetskis resulting in serious injuries in NSW, with five of those occurring in Botany Bay or on the Georges River.