Jetski high alert

A spate of serious injuries involving personal watercraft including jetskis has authorities on high alert just two weeks into the new year with locations of particular concern being Brighton Beach and Georges River.
NSW Maritime crews conducted more than 2,000 vessel safety checks in a statewide compliance blitz at the new year, called Operation Stay Afloat.
While 87 percent of boat and jetski operators were found to be complying with all licence and safety requirements, NSW Maritime issued 186 official warnings and 81 penalty notices.
31.4 per cent were issued for not wearing or carrying a lifejacket, 27.7 per cent were for unlicensed drivers or unregistered vessels and 11.2 per cent were for speeding.
There were a total of 1,560 jetski offences recorded in NSW during 2023, up 53 per cent on the previous year's 1,023 jetski infringements.
Speeding made up almost 30 per cent of offences recorded.
More jetskiiers are found to be non-compliant in Sydney waters compared to other parts of NSW, with the Georges River, Botany Bay and Port Hacking taking the top spots for illegal activity leading to infringements.
"Botany Bay and Georges River are two of the busiest waterways in New South Wales for the use of personal watercraft, including jetskis," a Transport for NSW spokesperson said.
"These locations had the highest rate of jetski non-compliance over the last year and were over-represented in the number of serious injuries involving jetskis.
"In 2023, the three local government areas with the highest rate of jetski non-compliance in New South Wales were Georges River with almost 200 offences, Sutherland Shire with over 150 offences and Bayside with 133 offences. Since the start of 2023 there have been eight incidents involving jetskis resulting in serious injuries in NSW, with five of those occurring in Botany Bay or on the Georges River.
"At Brighton in September 2023 a jetski collision resulted in serious facial injuries to one female passenger, and in October a female suffered several spinal fractures after allegedly falling off a jetski. Both incidents remain under police investigation."
NSW Maritime personal watercraft data from 2023 shows:
Georges River Local Government Area recorded 198 offences, with the top three:
83 - Speeding
42 - Licence and Registration
42 - Irregular Riding.
Bayside LGA recorded 133 offences, with the top three:
28 - Irregular Riding
27 - Licence and Registration
23 - Speeding.
Sutherland Shire LGA recorded 152 offences, with the top three:
56 - Speeding
34 - Licence and Registration
22 - Irregular Riding
The popularity of jetskis and personal watercraft has soared over the last four years, with over 90,000 licensed riders in New South Wales, an increase of over 35 per cent since 2020.
The largest jump in jetski licences has been among Generation Z, those born between 1995 and 2010. There are more than 23,000 licensed riders aged between 13 and 28 in New South Wales, an increase of 22 per cent on this time last year.
Sydney Jetski Club member Wahib Gereige said, "There is a stigma about jetski riders which is giving us all a bad reputation.
"Rules and regulations are there for a reason, respect them and everyone can have a great time out on the water."
Bayside Council has no regulatory power to enforce jetski compliance. But the council has launched an online tool so residents can monitor and report anti-social jetski activity on local beaches and waterways.
Anyone witnessing witness anti-social personal watercraft or jetski behaviour can let the council know by dropping a pin on an online, interactive map at:
https://haveyoursay.bayside.nsw.gov.au/
They can also report it by calling the NSW Maritime PWC hotline on 13 12 36, or the NSW Police Assistance Line on 131 444.
Rules and guidelines that apply to jetski users can be found in a Transport for NSW handbook: Personal Watercraft Handbook A guide to the key PWC rules and requirements.
