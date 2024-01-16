St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
St George & Sutherland Shire Leader's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Jetski high alert

JG
By Jim Gainsford
January 17 2024 - 8:08am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
NSW Maritime crews conducted more than 2,000 vessel safety checks in Operation Stay Afloat. Picture: NSW Maritime
NSW Maritime crews conducted more than 2,000 vessel safety checks in Operation Stay Afloat. Picture: NSW Maritime

A spate of serious injuries involving personal watercraft including jetskis has authorities on high alert just two weeks into the new year with locations of particular concern being Brighton Beach and Georges River.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JG

Jim Gainsford

Reporter

Covering Georges River Council, Bayside Council and general news. For news tips contact me at jgainsford@theleader.com.au

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.