Rockdale's historic Lydham Hall to re-open February 4

By Jim Gainsford
January 11 2024 - 4:02pm
Lydham Hall is one of the oldest homes in the St George area.
Historic Lydham Hall, Rockdale will reopen on Sunday, February 4 with a colourful day of celebrations.

