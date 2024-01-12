St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Deadline looming for say on Jubilee Stadium Precinct Plan of Management

January 12 2024 - 11:30am
Georges River Council must prepare a Plan of Management (PoM) for the Jubilee Stadium precinct.
Residents have until January 25 to have a say on the future Plan of Management for the Jubilee Stadium Precinct, covering the area between Princes Highway, English and Park Streets and Jubilee Avenue.

