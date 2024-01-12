Deadline looming for say on Jubilee Stadium Precinct Plan of Management

Residents have until January 25 to have a say on the future Plan of Management for the Jubilee Stadium Precinct, covering the area between Princes Highway, English and Park Streets and Jubilee Avenue.
As part of the amended Crown Land Management Act 2016, all Councils must prepare a Plan of Management (PoM) for all parks and reserves.
The plan of management is a document that sets out a framework for managing public land and it is written in consultation with the community, guiding and informing the current and future use, management and improvements of public spaces.
Jubilee Stadium Precinct is made up of open spaces and facilities including Jubilee Stadium, Kogarah Park, community buildings occupied by Kogarah Community Centre and Nan Tien Buddhist Temple, the war memorial and the Legend's Walk.
Georges River Council kicked off initial consultations on the future Plan of Management for the Jubilee Stadium Precinct on December 18, 2023.
Consultations on the Your Say page, available for the public's input until January 25, 2024
For more information and make a submission visit the Your Say page: https://brnw.ch/21wFUfH
How to be involved:
Complete an online feedback form at: https://yoursay.georgesriver.nsw.gov.au/jubilee-stadium-precinct-plan-of-management/surveys/community-survey
If you are returning a hard copy submission, please quote SF23/162 Public Submission - Jubilee Stadium Precinct Plan of Management at the beginning of your submission and return in person to Georges River Council Civic Centre or libraries.
Via email: mail@georgesriver.nsw.gov.au
Via post: PO Box 205, Hurstville BC NSW 1481.
