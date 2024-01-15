St George & Sutherland Shire Leadersport
Rathbone to play Asia Pacific

Updated January 15 2024 - 1:10pm, first published 11:37am
Bardon Ridge prodigy Annika Rathbone will make her debut for Australia as part of a six-player team to contest the 2024 Women's Amateur Asia-Pacific Golf Championship in Thailand next month.

