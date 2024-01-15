Rathbone to play Asia Pacific

Bardon Ridge prodigy Annika Rathbone will make her debut for Australia as part of a six-player team to contest the 2024 Women's Amateur Asia-Pacific Golf Championship in Thailand next month.
Rathbone, 20, earned her place for the first time by going undefeated at the Australian Interstate Teams Matches at St Michael's Golf Club in May last year as NSW triumphed.
She previously won three consecutive pennant titles with The Australian Golf Club and was good in the 2023 Australian Amateur.
"I was over the moon when I received the email.
"I had tears of joy. It's such an honour, and it's been a childhood dream of mine to represent Australia at the upcoming Women's Amateur Asia-Pacific," she said
The tournament, which carries major championship invitations for the winner, is scheduled for February 1-4 at Siam Country Club in Pattaya.
From the Australian Golf Club in Kensington, Rathbone joins five players who competed last year in the same event: Sarah Hammett, Justice Bosio, Caitlin Peirce, Abbie Teasdale and Jazy Roberts - in this year's squad.
It is an important championship and this year's winner will receive an invitation to three women's professional majors: the AIG Women's Open at the Home of Golf, St Andrews in Scotland, The Amundi Evian Championship in France, and the Chevron Championship at Woodlands in Texas.
They will also be invited to the Hana Financial Group Championship in Asia, the ISPS HANDA Australian Open, the 121st Women's Amateur Championship in the UK and the Augusta National Women's Amateur.
