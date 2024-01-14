St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
St George & Sutherland Shire Leader's complete view of property
Home/News/Health

Ed Sheeran brightens Tom's day in hospital

EK
By Eva Kolimar
Updated January 15 2024 - 2:48pm, first published 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Miranda schoolboy Tom, 8, meets global sensation Ed Sheeran. Picture supplied
Miranda schoolboy Tom, 8, meets global sensation Ed Sheeran. Picture supplied

Following a gruelling year of treatment for cancer, Miranda schoolboy Tom Wyse's luck turned around recently when he got a special visit from a celebrity star.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
EK

Eva Kolimar

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.