Ed Sheeran brightens Tom's day in hospital

Following a gruelling year of treatment for cancer, Miranda schoolboy Tom Wyse's luck turned around recently when he got a special visit from a celebrity star.
UK singer/songwriter Ed Sheeran met the eight year old, shortly after Tom's diagnosis shortly after Christmas in 2022. It was just the thing he needed, with the global sensation taking time out of his busy schedule to meet children who had to spend the festive season in hospital.
A sudden cancer diagnosis was an unexpected discovery for Tom's family, after the young boy started to develop what his parents initially suspected were growing pains in his leg. Tests came back clear, but Tom's parents found a lump. He was admitted to Sydney Children's Hospital emergency department where doctors found a mass in Tom's body. It was a tumour, and a preliminary biopsy confirmed it was a rare sarcoma. He immediately started chemotherapy. Tom has been getting treatment for one and a half years, and had endured 20 rounds of chemotherapy.
"The tumour went through a growth spurt and that's when we found it," Tom's mum Mel said. "By that stage it was pressing down on the nerves in his leg. He was in a lot of pain. It was a traumatic entry into hospital as opposed to a longer road to diagnosis.
"He became very anxious. It's been a long year but he's going well. We are hitting some milestones. He had a great reaction to chemotherapy, which has a drastic reaction to the size of the tumour. We are sitting at about 70 per cent."
She says her son, who is in year 3, is an extremely friendly and loving boy. "He also places a lot of importance on spending time with family and friends. He doesn't like following the crowd. He plays soccer and Oztag - for the social side of things," she said.
His family eagerly showcase his health journey in support of The Starlight Foundation's Super Swim Challenge, which raises vital funds to help sick kids in hospital. Tom's mother Mel, proudly shares her son's brave experiences on Instagram, hoping to raise more awareness of childhood cancer.
Despite the difficult times, getting to meet Ed Sheeran, who was at the hospital to perform a live concert for the children, was an unforgettable experience.
"We had seen benefits of Starlight before Tom because his cousin had a brain tumour," Mel said. "Starlight brightens his day. Tom is not someone who cares about celebrities but Ed Sheeran had sung the theme song to the Pet Detective Pikachu movie, and Tom has seen a video clip of it through Starlight TV and he was so excited to meet the guy who sung the Pokemon song. Ed was a big Pokemon fan and they talked about it."
Tom's family is sharing their story in support of Starlight's Super Swim Challenge powered by Speedo, which kicks off in February and aims to raise $7 million to help brighten the lives of 180,000 sick kids. Register here.
