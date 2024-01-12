St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Home/News/Local News

Police seek public assistance to locate man, 27, missing from Engadine

January 12 2024 - 11:24am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Matthew Krakouer, also known as Matthew Scott. Picture supplied by NSW Police
Matthew Krakouer, also known as Matthew Scott. Picture supplied by NSW Police

Police are appealing for public assistance to locate a man missing from Engadine.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.