Police seek public assistance to locate man, 27, missing from Engadine

Police are appealing for public assistance to locate a man missing from Engadine.
Matthew Krakouer, also known as Matthew Scott, aged 27, was last seen on Wednesday January 10.
When he could not be located or contacted, officers from Sutherland Shire Police Area Command were notified and commenced inquiries into his whereabouts.
Police and family hold serious concerns for his welfare.
Matthew is described as being of Aboriginal/Torres Strait Islander Appearance, about 165cm to 175cm tall, with a thin build, black hair and brown eyes.
He is known to frequent the Royal National Park, Engadine, Waterloo, Sutherland, and surrounding train lines.
Anyone who sights Matthew or has information about is whereabouts is urged not to approach him and to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
