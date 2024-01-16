Nicola graduates from busking at Cronulla to the main event on Australian Day

Nicola De Sensi will feel right at home when she performs at the Australia Day concert in Cronulla Park alongside big names such as Paulini and Jon Stevens.
The 22-year-old Grays Point singer spent weekends busking at Cronulla for two years while she was a senior student at St Patrick's College Sutherland.
Nicola is one of three talented local performers appearing at either the main concert on Australia Day or the Cronulla Vibes Concert the following day.
The others are singer-songwriter Craig Woodward, who will headline the Cronulla Vibes concert, and Tod Kemmler, who won his way onto the line-up through the Cronulla RSL 'Clash of the Chords' competition.
Nicola caught the attention of an Australia Day organiser when she was busking at Cronulla.
The organiser followed her progress, including her appearance on The Voice in 2022, and when local performers were being considered for this year's concerts, Nicola's name jumped out.
Since being approached, Nicola has been pulling together a band of local musicians to support her in bringing her effervescent brand of R'n'B infused guitar pop music to the stage.
Although she performed to a national TV audience of hundreds of thousands on The Voice, this will be the biggest live crowd she has faced.
"I am very excited and very honoured, but also a little nervous," she admitted.
Nicola'a time is shared between performing gigs of all kinds, mainly on weekends, and studying contemporary music education at the Sydney Conservatorium of Music, leading to a career teaching music in schools.
Craig Woodward has been performing up and down the east coast of Australia for the past 25 years with his blend of contemporary rock infused country music.
He has supported numerous Australian music luminaries as Ian Moss, Sarah McLeod, Mental as Anything, 1927, The Radiators, Adam Harvey, Hayley Jensen, Matty Cornell, Damien Leith and Shannon Noll and his tribute shows to artists such as Bryan Adams and Keith Urban are popular.
Craig is also known through his Menai Music school.
Todd Kemmler is a young musician who is just starting our on his journey as a performer, and won his way through to be selected to join the line-up for the 'Cronulla Vibes' concert by winning his category of the hotly contested Cronulla RSL 'Clash of the Chords' performance competition.
Todd will sing originals and some crowd favourites with an acoustic folk twist. "I'm heaps excited not only to play, but also to meet the other performers,"he said.
