First Nations heritage centre stage at Bayside's Australia Day events

Bayside Council mayor Bill Saravinovski said he is very pleased that this year First Nations heritage takes centre stage at the council's Australia Day events.
In a message from the mayor or the council's websitge, Councillor Saravinovski described Bayside Council's Australia Day program.
"For the first time the Council will host a Wuri-rise (sunrise) ceremony at Ramsgate Beach on Australia Day to respectfully celebrate the survival of Australia's First Nations Peoples and their culture," he said.
"This ceremony will also provide an opportunity to reflect on the declaration of Australia as terra nullius and to recognise those lost in the frontier wars."
The council's traditional Australia Day family celebration at Botany Pool will also include a Welcome to Country, Smoking Ceremony, Didgeridoo performances and dancing as well as Australian wildlife displays.
"I am looking forward to welcoming our newest citizens at an Australia Day citizenship ceremony in the Rockdale Town Hall that also marks the 75th anniversary of Australian citizenships," Councillor Saravinovski said.
"We will also be announcing the recipients of our 2024 Citizen of the Year Awards to acknowledge the individuals who have made an outstanding impact on our community.
"This Award recognises three outstanding people - a Citizen of the Year, Young Citizen of the Year and Sportsperson of the Year - for their exceptional contribution to our community," he said.
