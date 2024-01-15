St George & Sutherland Shire Leadersport
St George & Sutherland Shire Leader's complete view of property
Home/Local Sport/Local Footy

Interstate claim

John Veage
By John Veage
January 15 2024 - 3:20pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wanda ironman Noah Steiner won three Interstate gold and two silver medals which included a dominant win in the open Ironman . Picture John Veage
Wanda ironman Noah Steiner won three Interstate gold and two silver medals which included a dominant win in the open Ironman . Picture John Veage

Wanda's Nathan Smith has led the 36-person New South Wales Surf Lifesaving Team to their fifth consecutive Australian Interstate Championship with eight competitors from Bate Bay contributing to the team victory at Maroubra Beach.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
John Veage

John Veage

Photographer/Journalist

Thirty five year photographer for Fairfax -former NSW Chief Photographer for FCN and now Photo Journalist for the St George and Sutherland Shire Leader in southern Sydney.Official photographer for Cycling Australia (20 years) Official photographer for Surf Life Saving Australia (30 years) Founding Life Member of Cronulla Boardriders Club and Life Member of Surfing Sutherland Shire among other things.

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.