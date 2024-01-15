Interstate claim

Wanda's Nathan Smith has led the 36-person New South Wales Surf Lifesaving Team to their fifth consecutive Australian Interstate Championship with eight competitors from Bate Bay contributing to the team victory at Maroubra Beach.
The Blues medal haul saw them collect an impressive 30 gold, 20 silver and 13 bronze medals across the youth, pathways and open competitions, finishing 50 points ahead of arch rivals Queensland and a further 30 points ahead of Victoria.
Smith said he really enjoyed coaching the team.
"It was a wonderful experience and the state has some talented athletes. I really enjoyed getting to know everyone and seeing everyone bond, it was special.
"I had a great band of coaches and staff, and the selectors did a good job choosing a team that covered all facets of competition .
" The kids know what they've got to do and they work so hard to be in this position to wear the NSW cap and wear it with pride.
"We just try to give them advice before and after the race and pick them up in between."
Wanda ironman Noah Steiner won three gold and two silver medals which included a dominant win in the open Ironman where he entered the final board leg with a full transition lead.
"I just tried to focus on each stroke, each step and be in the present moment which I think helped in the way that the race unfolded and ended up with a bit of a lead going into the board leg which was nice," he said.
As the defending Australian Interstates Champions, Steiner admitted there was a lot on the line for him and his teammates.
"We take so much pride in wearing the NSW blue cap and you're not just racing for yourself, you're racing for your teammates and that builds great camaraderie.
"Its like an Aussie final every race here and its good to see the other States come to compete, you get a taste of that top level of racing. It's awesome," he said.
North Cronulla beachie Kaitlyn Williams won three gold in the Pathways competition with Kobe Sorenson, Dylan Porteous (Wanda) and Nathan Jay (Cronulla) all collecting two gold with Alex Rampoldi (North Cronulla) and Britney Pierce (Wanda) collecting one title each.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.