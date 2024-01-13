Weekly Wrap: E-bikes making a mark

Hello readers,
E-bikes and scooters are dominating the news locally.
Police say they are acting to stop illegal use of e-bikes in the Cronulla mall and on the Esplanade. The move follows a flood of complaints to police, state MPs and Sutherland Shire councillors about the situation, which has escalated since Christmas when some of the e-bikes may have been given as presents by parents.
Meanwhile, Sydney's first council-led e-scooter trial has kicked-off at Kogarah Town Square. A fleet of 60 purple Saturn 5 e-scooters were launched in Kogarah by Australia and New Zealand micromobility company Beam. The e-scooters will be available for hire from 5am to midnight, seven days a week, accessible via downloading the Beam app and scanning the QR code on the e-scooters.
In music and television news, ex-Sutherland Shire resident Dylan Wright has impressed judges on the new season of the television show, Australian Idol, which premieres on January 29 on Channel 7 and 7plus
Have a great week.
Kind regards,
Damien Madigan, Acting Editor
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.