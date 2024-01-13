Garie Beach makes a perfect emergency landing strip after road closure

Three people aboard a light aircraft, which made an emergency landing on Garie Beach in Royal National Park on Saturday, can be thankful a landslip nearly two years ago cut off road access to the area.
Despite the hot weather attracting crowds to other beaches, Garie was almost deserted, providing the pilot with a perfect place to put down after experiencing engine problems.
The 61-year-old male pilot and his two passengers were uninjured.
The Jabiru J400 took off from the NSW Sport Aircraft Club at Appin and headed towards the coast, landing on the beach about midday.
The front wheel ploughed deep into the sand and the aircraft ended up on an angle.
Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopters advised, "Rescue Lifesaver 21 attended an incident this morning with a plane experiencing a little bit of trouble and making a landing at Garie".
The report said police, Fire and Rescue NSW, Rural Fire Service, NSW Ambulance and Surf Life Saving NSW were all involved.
"Three persons all okay," the report said.
Because of the road being closed, the emergency response came largely by air and sea.
The aircraft was winched off the sand to the beach car park.
Garie Road was closed in March 2022 during record rainfall across the state.
Work on repairing the road started in October 2023 and was expected to be completed by mid-2024, depending on weather.
