Garie Beach makes a perfect emergency landing strip after road closure

Murray Trembath
By Murray Trembath
Updated January 14 2024 - 10:28am, first published 10:06am
Emergency landing on Garie Beach. Picture Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopters
Three people aboard a light aircraft, which made an emergency landing on Garie Beach in Royal National Park on Saturday, can be thankful a landslip nearly two years ago cut off road access to the area.

