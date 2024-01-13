Bayside Council's Australia Day events

Bayside Council's Australia Day celebration includes something for everyone with a reflective sunrise ceremony at Ramsgate Beach, a Citizenship Ceremony in the Rockdale Town Hall, and a family fun day at the Botany Aquatic Centre.
The 6am Wuri-Rise (sunrise) ceremony respectfully honours the survival of Australia's First Nations Peoples and their culture with a Welcome to Country by Aunty Barbara Simms who will also provide a short history of the area. There will also be a flag raising and a smoking ceremony.
This is a free community event, but registrations are encouraged.
Council's newest citizens will be welcomed at an Australia Day Citizenship Ceremony in the Rockdale Town Hall that also marks the 75th anniversary of Australian citizenships. This ceremony is for new citizens and invited guests only.
The Bayside Citizen of the Year, Sportsperson of the Year and Young Citizen of the Year will also be announced on the day.
Council's traditional Australia Day family celebration takes places at the Botany Aquatic Centre from 10am.
This will also include a Welcome to Country, Smoking Ceremony, Didgeridoo performances and dancing as well as Australian wildlife displays. There will also be inflatable slides for children , as well as musical performances by Azra and Jellybean Jam.
Council's parks and beaches provide plenty of space for families wishing to enjoy a relaxing Australia Day outdoors.
Council beaches are not patrolled by lifesavers and the calm water can be deceptive. Please follow water safety procedures when swimming. Only swim within the netted areas and keep a watchful eye on young children and inexperienced swimmers.
