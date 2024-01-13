St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Home/News/Local News

Bayside Council's Australia Day events

January 14 2024 - 9:51am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bayside Council will hold a Wuri-Rise (sunrise) ceremony respectfully on January 26 honouring the survival of Australia's First Nations Peoples.
Bayside Council will hold a Wuri-Rise (sunrise) ceremony respectfully on January 26 honouring the survival of Australia's First Nations Peoples.

Bayside Council's Australia Day celebration includes something for everyone with a reflective sunrise ceremony at Ramsgate Beach, a Citizenship Ceremony in the Rockdale Town Hall, and a family fun day at the Botany Aquatic Centre.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.