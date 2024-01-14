St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Have a say on the future of Peakhurst Park

January 14 2024 - 4:00pm
Georges River Council is seeking community feedback on how they currently use Peakhurst Park and what new features would be enjoyed.
Georges River Council has begun crafting the Peakhurst Park Master Plan to shape the future of the local precinct.

