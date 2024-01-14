Have a say on the future of Peakhurst Park

Georges River Council has begun crafting the Peakhurst Park Master Plan to shape the future of the local precinct.
The Master Plan will set a clear vision, alongside a series of actions, to help improve the quality of community amenity and create a more cohesive space.
As part of the preliminary consultation, Council is seeking community feedback on how they currently use the existing facility, and what new features would be enjoyed.
The aim of the Master Plan is to ensure everyone has access to quality parks and open space, and active and passive recreation facilities.
Residents have until January 21 to share their thoughts on the park's current usage and propose ideas for exciting new features.
To make a submission go to the council's Your Say page via: https://brnw.ch/21wG0MP and make your voice heard before submissions close on January 21.
