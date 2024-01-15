St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
St George & Sutherland Shire Leader's complete view of property
Tragic blow to shire family, who brought joy with Christmas lights

Murray Trembath
Murray Trembath
Updated January 15 2024 - 5:15pm, first published 4:30pm
Tony and Karissa Khoury with Mikayla, Christian and Sianna at the front of their Taren Point home, decorated for Christmas. Picture supplied
Tragedy has struck a Taren Point family, who brought joy to the community with their widely-loved Christmas lights display.

Journalist

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au

