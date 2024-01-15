Tragic blow to shire family, who brought joy with Christmas lights

Tragedy has struck a Taren Point family, who brought joy to the community with their widely-loved Christmas lights display.
Tony Khoury, 43, suffered a fatal heart attack on Boxing Day, shattering the world of his wife Karissa and their children Mikayla, Christian and Sianna.
For five years, the family lit up their home in Holt Road, opposite Flower Power. For most of that time, Mr Khoury's brother Jason also decorated his adjoining duplex.
At Christmas 2022, Karissa Khoury told the Leader if she could make one child happy, it was worth it.
Mrs Khoury said she turned the lights on each night about 7pm, even though darkness was still about an hour away, to cater for parents with the very young children, who need to be put to bed earlier.
"I do it because it brings a lot of fun and joy to the kids and the spirit of Christmas to everyone," she said.
"We don't forget about Jesus - that's why we have a cross to keep the 'real-ness' of Christmas."
The family are members of the faith community of Our Lady Star of the Sea, Miranda, where Mr Khoury was farewelled on January 10.
Ms Khoury's sister Shannel Palma said her brother-in-law seemed fine at Christmas Day family gatherings, but had been under a lot of pressure in the weeks beforehand.
"Tony and his brothers had a fruit market at Westfield Mt Druitt for many years, but travelling from the shire got too much for them so they took over a little business, Sutherland Best Fresh, near IGA," she said.
"It was such a busy time establishing the shop and leading up to Christmas, Tony and Karissa decided to give the Christmas lights a break this year, although many people still came looking for them."
Ms Palma is now seeking "a little support" from the community to help the family through tough years ahead.
"My beautiful niece, Tony's eldest daughter Mikayla has set up a GoFundMe page to help her mum, younger brother and sister at the most tragic time in their lives," she said.
"We all want to help but sometimes it takes a village.
"Times are tough out there for many, so any little contribution will help, or just share my post."
Mikayla describes her father as "our king", a very hard working man, who "dedicated his whole life to my mum and us kids".
"Dad was the most noble and humble man, generous, loving, caring and giving," she wrote.
"He was extremely committed to myself and my siblings' sporting dreams, and was our biggest fan and ever so proud of our achievements throughout the years that he did everything he could financially to support our dreams."
Mikayla says all donations will go "directly into a trust fund that will be overseen and managed by my mum when she hopefully gets her head around this awful predicament she is faced with".
