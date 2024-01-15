Shire 'strikes the balance' with Australia Day program

While some councils are cancelling or shying away from Australia Day celebrations on January 26, Sutherland Shire's program of events appears to enjoy widespread community support.
An estimated 30,000 people joined in a range of council-staged events over three days last year, and the number could swell this year.
The three-day program starts on Thursday January 25 with an Indigenous Sunset Cultural Ceremony in Burnum Burnum Sanctuary at Woronora.
Between 5pm and 8pm, local Aboriginal elders will share stories and culture, accompanied by traditional dance, music, yarning circle, art display and stalls.
This event has been growing in popularity, with an estimated 5000 attending last year.
Outdoor movies in three locations, pool parties at three council leisure centres and two concerts in Cronulla Park - the major event ending with fireworks - are also on the agenda.
The traditional citizenship ceremony returns to its redeveloped Sutherland venue - now known as The Pavilion - following stints at Hazelhurst Arts Centre and Cronulla beach while construction was occurring.
Mayor Carmelo Pesce said, "I think in the shire we are very proud of Australia Day. You've got to embrace our history, whether it's good or bad, and I think we have a great balance".
Cr Pesce said the council had had "no opposition, no decline in support" for its Australia Day events.
"Someone was driving through Sutherland today with an Australian flag on their car and people were beeping their horns and calling out," he said.
"We might have a different demographic in the shire but we do embrace Australia Day.
"You look at other councils pulling away from citizenship ceremonies on this day - I don't understand why.
"I get people calling me directly asking to have their citizenship conferred on Australia Day. I tell them it's a matter for Home Affairs."
There will be a poignant moment at the start of one of the Cinema Under the Stars series of outdoor cinema events.
The film Blueback, a cinematic adaption of the Tim Winton's novel about a young girl's attempts to save a Blue Groper from threats including attack from spear fishers, will be screened at Cronulla.
The film was selected long before the December 30 fatal spearing of a Blue Groper, who may have been the legendary Gus, at Oak Park, but there will be a short tribute before the screening.
The 'Cinema Under the Stars events will also see film screenings at Engadine and Menai, with further screenings at Kirrawee and Oyster Bay scheduled in February.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.