Letters: Illegal e-bike riding even occurs outside police station

The Leader's article on e-bikes at Cronulla (published online on January 12 and on the front page of the following print edition) was a timely expose of the illegal and dangerous use of such bikes.
Thank you to journalist Murray Trembath for performing an important public service by writing the article.
On a daily basis, I see e-bikes or e-scooters being ridden illegally at speed on public roads, footpaths, and in particular the Cronulla pedestrian mall.
The last two times I walked past Cronulla Police Station, I observed at the same time an illegal e-bike riding past.
In addition, more times than not, when pushing my 11-month-old grandson along the Woolooware Road footpath, I find myself dodging a 50kg e-bike with 1 to 3 passengers heading towards us at speed.
I trust our local Sutherland Shire Council and police will quickly put a stop to this illegal and dangerous activity.
Rod Tullock, Burraneer
I can only agree about speeding e-bikes or other bikes and scooters on shared pathway's.
However I am a 76-year-young e-bike rider who has been run off the road so many times by careless motor vehicle drivers that don't make any allowance for bikes and appear to think we should not be on the roadway.
I now choose to ride shared pathways. On these shared pathways I find some walkers totally unaware of other users. For example on the phone, ear buds to loud, walking along 3 wide or pram/stroller pushers side by side.
I have been abused for not ringing my bell, or ringing my bell too loudly. But my favourite is when I ring my bell to let people know of my approach (so not to scare them), who then stop dead in their tracks and turn around and look at me, causing other users to spray in all directions around them.
Also people with dogs on leads who let them run out their leads to the fullest extent either side of the shared pathway forcing anyone and everyone to detour around them . So my point is please be aware of all path users and act accordingly .
Barry D, Engadine
Headlines sometimes amplify negativity. The true heart of a community beats in the quieter stories.
Menai and Alfords Point has a heart of gold, revealed in the following three stories.
Mark Henry, dresses as Santa and his small crew have been crisscrossing the streets of Alfords every Christmas Eve, in his yellow car (this year in a white van, due to bad weather) bringing good cheer to all the kiddies, by giving lollies and lollipops away. We also collect for different charities, this year $700 was collected for Vinnies.
The $700 donated will be spent in IGA Menai on non-perishables to be give to Vinnies at Sutherland, and distributed to the needy in the area.
The IGA Menai supermarket also plays its part. Their manager, Gotham, recognising the vital roll of the Menai Men's Shed in supporting men's well-being donated $850. He donates every year.
These are not isolated incidents, where neighbours help neighbours and businesses back local heroes.
Gerry Flannery, President Vinnies Sutherland
