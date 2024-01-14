St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Song for Gus: Swim club's tribute to Blue Groper 'betrayed by a man with a spear'

Murray Trembath
By Murray Trembath
Updated January 14 2024 - 7:40pm, first published 7:31pm
Members of the Jellybeans swim club in happier times. Picture by John Veage
The Jellybeans swim group at Oak Park have come up with a special song that pays tribute to Gus, the friendly Blue Groper who was killed by a spearfisherman on December 30.

