Blake McDonald blasts off

Saints dominating right handed batsman Blake McDonald really showed his class as his team steamrolled UNSW in the sixth and final First Grade Limited-Overs Cup game at Uni's home ground on Saturday, smashing 182 runs in their continuing run of victories.
The St George team next face Penrith in the Limited Overs semi finals at Hurstville Oval on Sunday February 11- this Saturday it's their neighbours Sutherland's turn to face the music with a two day game in round 12 of the 16 match season.
Records have been hit for a six after McDonalds amazing One Day innings.
Blake's innings included eight 4s and no less than 14 sixes as the top of the table Saints recorded a massive 5-365 from their 50 overs to record their 10th straight win for the season.
McDonalds star has been rising for a couple of seasons with the Canberra born batsman making his first-class debut in March 2023 for NSW against SA in the 2022-23 Sheffield Shield and his List A debut in November 2023, also for NSW, against WA in the 2023-24 Marsh One Day Cup team top scoring with 81 in a Player of the Match performance.
It's McDonalds fourth century in club cricket this season after scoring consecutive tons in round two and three before hitting an unbeaten 111 in round five.
UNSW won the toss and elected to bowl but McDonalds and his team mates Nicholas Stapleton and Ed Pollock both chipped in with half centuries and put on a real show before bowlers Stapleton (C) and Jonathon Craig-Dobson who both took three wickets ran through the home teams batsman.
