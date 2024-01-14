St George & Sutherland Shire Leadersport
Blake McDonald blasts off

John Veage
By John Veage
Updated January 15 2024 - 10:42am, first published 7:12am
Blake McDonalds 182 was his fourth century in club cricket this season also scoring an unbeaten 111- in round five at Hurstville Oval. Picture John Veage
Saints dominating right handed batsman Blake McDonald really showed his class as his team steamrolled UNSW in the sixth and final First Grade Limited-Overs Cup game at Uni's home ground on Saturday, smashing 182 runs in their continuing run of victories.

