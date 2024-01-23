St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Letter: Return of Riverkeeper would help the Hacking

January 23 2024 - 4:00pm
Gymea Bay Baths in the Hacking River. Picture by Murray Trembath
LETTER TO THE EDITOR

As a community member on Georges Riverkeeper and previous Cooks River Alliance member, I was amazed to see appeals for Port Hacking Riverkeeper's return (Leader December 6, 2023).

