Letter: Return of Riverkeeper would help the Hacking

As a community member on Georges Riverkeeper and previous Cooks River Alliance member, I was amazed to see appeals for Port Hacking Riverkeeper's return (Leader December 6, 2023).
[Sutherland Shire Council discontinued the Port Hacking Riverkeeper operation in 2015].
Our environment is always a precious asset and councils, state and Federal government agencies and community groups are key to their long term existence.
The health of this dynamic waterway needs a focus group and loving community. The international migratory birds need friends and champions.
In Georges River catchment, much work is undertaken by the councils, community groups and government departments.
An outstanding litter reduction program educating Years 5-6 pupils in keeping the catchment clean of litter through local government and private school curriculums.
It works with the good will of Georges Riverkeeper staff and school communities.
Rob, the Riverkeeper coordinates work teams from State prison day release programs and keeps an eye on Migratory birds from Siberia, Korea and China ensuring their health and wellbeing.
Cooks River Alliance recently gained multi million dollars funding from the Federal Government for much needed water quality improvements.
So why not Port Hacking?
All that is needed is enthusiasm and love from those in the area and advocates from the community. Many models exist.
Our river systems need your help.
Brian Shaw, Botany Bay and Catchment Alliance
