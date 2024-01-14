Jade claims NSW title

St George Athletics club sprinter Jade Johnston - Mitrevska has beaten a star studded field to claim her first State Open Title in what has been a huge few months for the Red and Whites sprint star.
The athlete delivered a terrific sprint result at the 10th annual Illawarra Track Challenge in Wollongong on Saturday afternoon which hosted the NSW 60m and mile championships, along with an open 100m.
The St George athlete has made remarkable improvement in the last year or so. A 12.06 100m sprinter at the start of summer, she has run three PBs and is now down to 11.67.
In the 60m she clocked 6.32 (2.0m/s) to take the State open title and defeat Sam Geddes who had clocked 11.54 earlier in the day.
Completing the NSW State podium were training partners under coach Greg Smith - Jessica Laurance (7.41) and Paige Campbell (7.45).
The tenacious athlete broke her own women's 100m St George record by 3 tenths of a second.
