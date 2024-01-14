St George & Sutherland Shire Leadersport
Jade claims NSW title

By John Veage
Updated January 15 2024 - 11:58am, first published 10:23am
Jade Johnston-Mitrevska. Picture David Tarbotton
St George Athletics club sprinter Jade Johnston - Mitrevska has beaten a star studded field to claim her first State Open Title in what has been a huge few months for the Red and Whites sprint star.

