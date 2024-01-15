A family legacy of Irish dancing continues

A new Irish dance school is coming to Sutherland Shire. Gymea Bay will be home to the latest offering of Irish dance lessons, headed up by dance teacher Fiona Gaye Moore, who has recently received a global teaching award.
Irish Dancing Magazine, a worldwide publication dedicated to the world of Irish Dance, announced the recipients of the Global Excellence in Teaching Awards. Among them was Ms Moore, who is also the driving force behind the Fiona Gaye Moore Academy of Irish Dance at Padstow.
The Global Excellence in Teaching Awards, which is in its third year, shines a spotlight on exceptional dance educators. These accolades honour individuals who have made outstanding contributions to the world of Irish Dance, fostering a deep appreciation for this art form and its positive influence on students.
Ms Moore was honoured for her contributions to the art and her dedication to nurturing young talent. It's a dance legacy deeply rooted in family tradition. Growing up in Australia, she was introduced to Irish Dance at the Ransley Studio, where she learned the art from her aunts, while her mother played the piano during classes. Her initial steps in the world of Irish Dance were marked by familial guidance and a profound love for the art.
Her journey took a historic turn in 1980 when she achieved a significant milestone by becoming the first female outside of the UK to secure the 15-16 years Senior Girls World Championships title. Her children embarked on their own Irish Dance journeys under the tutelage of Geraldine French, a renowned figure in the Irish Dance world. When Geraldine retired, Mr Moore stepped forward to carry on the legacy. She established her academy, and her daughter Ceili and son Jonty subsequently attained the title of World Champions, making them the only family with three world champions to their name. Ms Moore's daughter Danae was also a fierce competitor, winning nationals and securing high placements at the worlds. They all teach dance together.
Email for more details: info@fgmairishdancingsydney.com
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.