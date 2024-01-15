St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
St George & Sutherland Shire Leader's complete view of property
A family legacy of Irish dancing continues

EK
By Eva Kolimar
Updated January 15 2024 - 1:05pm, first published 1:00pm
Irish Dance teacher Fiona Gaye Moore also recently won a global award for her contributions to teaching. Picture supplied
A new Irish dance school is coming to Sutherland Shire. Gymea Bay will be home to the latest offering of Irish dance lessons, headed up by dance teacher Fiona Gaye Moore, who has recently received a global teaching award.

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au

