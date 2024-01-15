A family legacy of Irish dancing continues

Her journey took a historic turn in 1980 when she achieved a significant milestone by becoming the first female outside of the UK to secure the 15-16 years Senior Girls World Championships title. Her children embarked on their own Irish Dance journeys under the tutelage of Geraldine French, a renowned figure in the Irish Dance world. When Geraldine retired, Mr Moore stepped forward to carry on the legacy. She established her academy, and her daughter Ceili and son Jonty subsequently attained the title of World Champions, making them the only family with three world champions to their name. Ms Moore's daughter Danae was also a fierce competitor, winning nationals and securing high placements at the worlds. They all teach dance together.

