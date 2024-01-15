St George & Sutherland Shire Leadersport
Rohan pipped in 100m classic

Updated January 15 2024 - 1:14pm, first published 12:00pm
Rohan Browning took the NSW 60m crown. Picture Dave Tarbotton
Camden's Joshua Azzopardi, 24, sprung a surprise win over Rohan Browning in the 100m at the 10th annual Illawarra Track Challenge in Wollongong on Saturday.

