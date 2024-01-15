Rohan pipped in 100m classic

Camden's Joshua Azzopardi, 24, sprung a surprise win over Rohan Browning in the 100m at the 10th annual Illawarra Track Challenge in Wollongong on Saturday.
The event hosted the NSW 60m and mile championships, along with an open 100m.
Browning has been Australia's leading 100m sprinter, particularly through the last few years but Azzopardi took the close win over Browning against most of the members of the Commonwealth Games relay team, clocking a 10.06.
Rohan was given the same time to the hundred of a second, but they were split by the photo finish 10.054 to 10.056 - as close as it gets.
Browning bounced back in the 60m clocking a time of 6.52 -equalling Matt Shirvington's national record.
In the women's 100m the former Sutherland Shire athlete, now based in Victoria, Sam Geddes finished in second behind the former Queenslander, now living and competing in Sydney, Ella Connolly, with an 11.26.
