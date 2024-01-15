St George & Sutherland Shire Leadersport
NSW Sharks shine at the Super Surf Teams

By John Veage
January 15 2024 - 12:40pm
Emily Rampoldi picked up a gold and bronze in the Mixed Beach Relay with teammate Luke Newrick (South Maroubra), as well as gold, silver and two bronze medals in the individual events. Picture John Veage
The NSW Sharks produced a swag of medals across three rounds of the Surf Life Saving Australia Super Surf Teams at Maroubra on the weekend which was held before Round 3 and 4 of the 2023-24 Nutri- Grain series.

