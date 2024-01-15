NSW Sharks shine at the Super Surf Teams

The NSW Sharks produced a swag of medals across three rounds of the Surf Life Saving Australia Super Surf Teams at Maroubra on the weekend which was held before Round 3 and 4 of the 2023-24 Nutri- Grain series.
The televised event won by Matt Bevilacqua and Lana Rogers finished with the Ironmen and Ironwomen swinging into action post competition to save a group of 25 swimmers at Maroubra beach who were caught in a sudden flash rip.
Athletes were recovering from round four racing when they spotted the group of swimmers struggling in a rip approximately 100 metres off-shore and 300 metres south of the competition area.
Showing its not all about the sport, a group of 10 Nutri-Grain Ironmen, Ironwomen, other competitors and coaches, all qualified surf lifesavers, swung into action grabbing boards, rescue tubes and anything they could to swim out to rescue those in trouble.
The NSW Sharks finished fifth overall in the warm up Surf Teams competition and after three days of racing, they saved the best for the last day where they walked away with a gold, silver and three bronze medals.
Fittingly the Sharks team had five members from Bate Bay Surf Clubs with Wanda's Joel Steiner, Dane Sutton, Elyssa Pierce, India Hulbert and Rome Southwell joined by Emily Rampoldi from North Cronulla.
Among the medalists was rookie Emily Rampoldi from North Cronulla, who was thrilled to be part of her first NSW Sharks team.
The 22 year old beachie picked up a gold and bronze in the Mixed Beach Relay with teammate Luke Newrick (South Maroubra), as well as gold, silver and two bronze medals in the individual events.
"It's been so much fun to have all the States come together, it's been like a mini Aussies having to back up each day." she said
"The last few days I haven't done amazing as I've been a bit nervous, but by the third round I'd kind of calmed down and did a bit better.
"I wanted to come into this event to see where I was up to against everyone else. Now I can just keep working hard until the States and Aussies,"
A passionate Clubbie, Rampoldi has taken up athletics on the track outside of her beach circuit to help improve both her flags and beach sprint competition ahead of the Aussies at the end of the season.
"Last year at the Aussies in Perth I wasn't really happy with my flag results, I got out a bit early. My goal is to make the final and after that see where it goes.
"Flags are my speciality but I've actually improved in my sprinting lately so I do want to make the final in the sprints as well," she said.
