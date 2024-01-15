St George & Sutherland Shire Leadersport
Durston aims for Olympics

Updated January 15 2024 - 1:02pm, first published 1:00pm
Talented goalkeeper Claire Durston impressed recently with her performances at the 2024 Ord Minnett Test Match Series and accompanying camp in Brisbane.
Cronulla goalkeeper Claire Durston is set to experience one of the biggest years of her life as she juggles a water polo career with her goal of Olympic selection.

