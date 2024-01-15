Durston aims for Olympics

Cronulla goalkeeper Claire Durston is set to experience one of the biggest years of her life as she juggles a water polo career with her goal of Olympic selection.
Born and raised in Perth, Durston moved to Sydney last year to play in the Australian Waterpolo League for the ACU Cronulla Sharks .
For Durston, the move to the east coast is one that she's been enjoying, and is looking forward to the challenges of the 2024 season.
"This year will be an interesting one for the National League, there's lots of teams that will be either with or without players, so it'll really be about who can field the best team and seeing who can step up when some key players are missing."
Featuring teams from five states across Australia as well as skilled international players, the AWL is a high quality competition and 2024 is set to be its biggest year yet.
" At the Sharks, we've got a pretty young team, but we're all up for the challenge. We train together quite often so I'm really keen to see what we can do together this season.
"It's all pretty exciting at the moment, I really love the National League and can't wait to get started. We've also just had the arrival of our imports from Japan so that also makes everything feel a little more real, and makes us all excited for what's to come."
The talented goalkeeper impressed recently with her performances at the 2024 Ord Minnett Test Match Series and accompanying camp in Brisbane.
Having made the most of her time with the Ord Minnett Aussie Stingers, Durston is eager to see what the rest of the year might have in store.
"I'll keep working hard towards my goals and hope that it pays off." she said
