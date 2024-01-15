Aussie takes World Juniors

Cronulla's reigning WSL World Junior Champion Jarvis Earle started his title defense in winning form with opening-round success at the 2023 WSL World Junior titles at the Oceanside Pier in Oceanside, California.
Earle looked to become just the fourth multiple World Junior Champion and rejoin the Challenger Series.
On the opening day Earle defeated Canadian Reed Platenius and Japan's Yuma Nagasawa to move into day three where he then faced Japans Monnojo Yahagi.
Reigning Junior Champion Earle kept his title defense hopes intact after battling with the elimination round standout.
On day 4 Earle stumbled against Brazilian young gun Leo Casal - the Brazilian upstart Casal kept the reigning champion at bay with his solid performance.
Sierra Kerr kept the Aussie flag flying winning the Women's World Junior title. Kerr is the granddaughter of former Cronulla surfer Greg Kerr who moved to the Gold Coast- the brother of Cronulla MP Malcolm Kerr.
