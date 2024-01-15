St George & Sutherland Shire Leadersport
Aussie takes World Juniors

John Veage
By John Veage
Updated January 15 2024 - 3:23pm, first published 2:54pm
Gold coaster Sierra Kerr won the Women's WSL World Junior Title.
Cronulla's reigning WSL World Junior Champion Jarvis Earle started his title defense in winning form with opening-round success at the 2023 WSL World Junior titles at the Oceanside Pier in Oceanside, California.

Photographer/Journalist

Thirty five year photographer for Fairfax -former NSW Chief Photographer for FCN and now Photo Journalist for the St George and Sutherland Shire Leader in southern Sydney.Official photographer for Cycling Australia (20 years) Official photographer for Surf Life Saving Australia (30 years) Founding Life Member of Cronulla Boardriders Club and Life Member of Surfing Sutherland Shire among other things.

